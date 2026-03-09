MEDIC: Juvenile seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — One person under the age of 18 was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in south Charlotte early Monday morning.

MEDIC says it responded to a scene along Kings Branch Way around 3:30 a.m. That’s the Archdale Flats Apartments.

Officials said the victim is a juvenile and has serious injuries.

No other information about the victim has been made available.

Channel 9 is asking police what led up to the violence and if an arrest has been made.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

VIDEO: Deadly shooting under investigation in Burke County

Deadly shooting under investigation in Burke County

©2026 Cox Media Group