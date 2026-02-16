MEDIC: 2 seriously hurt in back-to-back shootings

CHARLOTTE — Officials responded to two shootings within 20 minutes of each other early Monday morning.

According to MEDIC, the first happened around 1:15 a.m. on Villa Court in southeast Charlotte. One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The second shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Central Avenue in east Charlotte, not far from Briar Creek Road. MEDIC said the victim at this scene also suffered serious injuries.

At the scene, several police cars and officers were seen going in and out of an apartment.

Channel 9 is asking the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information on these shootings.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

