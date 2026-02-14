Family members focus on healing after deadly shooting on Super Bowl Sunday

CHARLOTTE — Family members of a woman shot and killed on Feb. 7 in east Charlotte said they are trying to heal after the loss.

There was a safety measure put in place at Peppertree Apartments after the deadly shooting on Super Bowl Sunday left the community shaken.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department erected a security tower in front of the apartment complex off Central Avenue to help residents feel more comfortable.

Nasani Amur Raley, 23, shot Jordan Davis, 22, in the head during an altercation, police said.

One of Jordan’s family members spoke with Channel 9 crime reporter Glenn Counts about their loss.

“Jordan smiled no matter what was going on,” said the family member, who didn’t want to be identified. “Her biggest thing was protection, whether things were going well or not going well. Her smile never faded, and she was always very determined and had a great tenacity to accomplish whatever she set her mind to.”

For now, she said her family is trying to cope as the investigation continues.

Raley was charged with murder.

