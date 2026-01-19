MEDIC: One injured in southeast Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE — One person was injured in a southeast Charlotte crash Sunday evening, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to a call at the intersection of Briar Creek Road and East Independence Boulevard around 7 p.m. Sunday.
Upon arrival, one patient was transported with life-threatening injuries.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
