One killed in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash after hitting a tree Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.

MEDIC responded to a call in the 4900 block of Central Avenue around 2:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they pronounced one patient deceased on the scene.

Traffic cameras show a significant backup on Central Avenue.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

