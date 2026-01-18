One killed in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash after hitting a tree Sunday afternoon, MEDIC said.
MEDIC responded to a call in the 4900 block of Central Avenue around 2:15 p.m.
When they arrived, they pronounced one patient deceased on the scene.
Traffic cameras show a significant backup on Central Avenue.
No additional details have been made available.
This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.
