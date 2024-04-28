MEDIC: Person hit by car, seriously injured in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car in west Charlotte on Saturday night.

Officials say the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on Remount Road off West Boulevard.

MEDIC took one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police have not said if the driver will face charges.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

