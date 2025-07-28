MEDIC responds to 8 heat-related calls over the weekend

CHARLOTTE — The region sweltered through another 100-degree day, the longest stretch in a decade, as MEDIC responded to eight heat-related calls in Mecklenburg County, highlighting the toll of this historic heat wave.

Although the forecast suggests temperatures will not reach 100 degrees Tuesday, the current heat wave has already set records. This is the longest period of 100-degree days since 2015, and July is on track to be the third hottest on record.

Meteorologist Joe Puma reported live from Eastover Park, highlighting the historic nature of this heat wave.

As the region braces for potential relief from the extreme heat, the impact of this prolonged heat wave continues to be felt across communities.

Check out Monday evening’s forecast below:

Monday evening's forecast with Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens

