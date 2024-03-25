Meet Charlotte’s new pro sports team

CHARLOTTE — Meet the Carolina Ascent. They’re the city’s new women’s pro soccer team set to debut this summer.

Last week, 600 people, including plenty of families and youth players, attended the team’s name and logo unveiling at a brewery in lower South End. With a team name and logo in place, and a coaching staff assembled over the winter, the Ascent have turned their attention to assembling a roster.

They’re also ramping up their public face — and calling on fans and companies to buy tickets and sponsorships.

Head coach Philip Poole and Amanda Vandervort, president of the startup league that includes the Ascent, made the media rounds as the Carolina name and logo were announced.

