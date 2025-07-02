Meet the winner of the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home

MARSHVILLE, N.C. — Two weeks ago, Channel 9 announced the winner of the 2025 St. Jude Dream Home, and now she is living the dream.

Betty Leal, of Charlotte, bought just one out of 23,000 tickets sold this year, and that was all it took.

Leal and her family missed the broadcast when her name was drawn.

“I didn’t wanna believe her when she called me,” she told Channel 9’s Deneige Broom. “I mean I hung up first, I didn’t answer the first one.”

But after stepping into the 3,000-square-foot custom home in Marshville, reality set in.

“I’m overwhelmed,” Leal said. “I never dreamed it would be this gorgeous.”

Leal says she understands what this home represents on a personal level — the continuation of the St. Jude mission to treat kids for life-threatening diseases at no cost to their families.

“They need help and their parents can be there with them and that’s important, very important,” she said. “I had a brother who was sick one time and he had to be away for a while and you know, that really helps a lot.”

For her, the $100 ticket was initially just a way to support St. Jude.

“What a gorgeous place to live, oh my gosh,” Leal said. “Thanks St. Jude, thank you everybody.”

Leal says she will have family moving in with her, so that house will be a home in no time.

VIDEO: Construction to wrap soon on St. Jude Dream Home in Marshville

Construction to wrap soon on St. Jude Dream Home in Marshville

©2025 Cox Media Group