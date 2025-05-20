Memorial Day 2025: Gas prices drop to lowest since 2021

Nearly 40 million Americans are expected to hit the road on Memorial Day weekend and filling up at the pump is going to cheaper than recent years.

The national average price of a gallon of gas is expected to be $3.08 on Memorial Day, according to the gas price-tracking website GasBuddy.

That price is the lowest since 2021 and much lower than three years ago when gas cost $4.60.

>>Click here to search gas prices.

“This is a win for consumers. And if the stars align later this summer, we could even see the national average drop below $3 a gallon,” Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, told CNN in a phone interview.

President Donald Trump has made a public push to combat energy prices, in part, by putting pressure on OPEC to increase oil production.

VIDEO: Statesville driver catches gas pump price going up, but no gas coming out

Statesville driver catches gas pump price going up, but no gas coming out

©2025 Cox Media Group