Men tied to over 100 pharmacy burglaries, chase, attempted home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. — Two men accused of breaking into a Concord pharmacy and linked to more than 100 pharmacy burglaries across the Carolinas were arrested after deputies said they led officers on a chase and tried to break into a Monroe home.

Police said the two suspects broke into Concord Pharmacy early on June 18 and got away with various pills.

Customer Lanny Simpson said he’s saddened to hear what happened.

“Good people. The woman who owns it ... nice woman. I hate it for her and all the people that works for her,” Simpson said.

Arrest warrants out of Concord say Rashaad Wilson, 25, and Tomas Wesley, 26, stole “various pills and testosterone.”

They were also found with 1,700 pills of the drug commonly used under the brand name Xanax, the warrants said.

The suspects were later spotted on Concord Highway in Monroe.

Police captured them after a chase and attempted home break-in on Kerr Street.

Wilson and Wesley are facing charges related to the chase in Union County.

There are more charges in Cabarrus, including breaking and entering and felony conspiracy.

Monroe police said they were contacted by the Drug Enforcement Administration, and that was when the agency told them the suspects were tied to more than 100 pharmacy burglaries across the Carolinas.

The suspects are only facing charges in Cabarrus and Union counties.

Investigators said additional are expected as the investigation continues.

Channel 9 reached out to the DEA for more information, and we are waiting to hear back.

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