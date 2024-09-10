Meth seized during Catawba County traffic stop, deputies say

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has seized several grams of methamphetamine following a traffic stop last Thursday.

Deputies said they performed a traffic stop for a registration violation on Springs Road.

During the stop, a K-9 officer alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the vehicle.

A search then led to the seizure of 78.90 grams of methamphetamine, according to deputies.

The driver of the vehicle, 44-year-old Christopher David Buchanan, was arrested.

He was ultipomatly charged with trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, according to deputies.

Deputies said Buchanan received a $50,000 secured bond. He appeared in court last Friday.

