M/I Homes to build 800 houses, townhomes in multiple projects

M/I Homes Inc. is adding a slew of new projects to its Charlotte-area portfolio.

The homebuilder on Monday revealed plans to develop nearly 800 homes and townhomes across three new projects in Wingate, Gastonia and York. The projects add to M/I Homes’ trend of aggressively adding to its local pipeline.

Since October, the builder has announced new communities that would bring over 1,700 homes and townhomes to the Charlotte area.

The largest of the new projects is named Boulder Ridge. The community calls for 300 single-family homes in Gastonia. The community will launch next year and will include four-bedroom floorplans.

