Townhomes accuse city of causing pipes to burst

CHARLOTTE — Some residents in the Park Place Townhomes in south Charlotte said they’ve been out of water off and on since the middle of November and they’re the ones who might have to pay to fix it.

The homeowners’ association for the townhomes located near Park Road and Abbey Place blames Charlotte Water and wants the city to pay.

Residents acknowledged that, at some point, the 50-year-old pipes must be replaced.

They are accusing city workers of making a critical mistake that greatly sped up the process.

Plumbers were hard at work Wednesday afternoon trying to restore water to the Park Place Townhomes community.

Residents said the pipes burst after the city replaced a nearby water line.

“Instead of turning the water on slowly, they did turn it on full blast, and that caused the first leak,” said Jesse Hartley, with the HOA.

There have been more than 20 leaks since Nov. 15 when the problem started.

Resident Taylor Miller said she loves living at Park Place Townhomes but all she gets from her faucet is a trickle of water.

“It was probably the most pitiful shower I’ve ever taken,” Miller told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts.

The HOA said the cost to replace the piping will be around $450,000.

The association sent the city a letter blaming it on Charlotte Water.

The letter read, in part, that “this unfortunate emergency situation is a direct result of sudden water pressure due to the water not being turned on in increments as is a customary precaution.”

Charlotte Water spokesman Cam Coley denied that the pressure was turned up too quickly. He said the water was turned on gradually.

For now, residents will have to pay around a $4,000 assessment for repairs.

“I have time to save up money, but some people don’t, so that stinks for people who don’t have the funds or means,” Miller said.

“It’s very frustrating,” Hartley said. “What we want the city to do is to acknowledge that they caused the problem and come forward and say, ‘We’re going to fix the problem.’”

There was another leak that sprouted Wednesday night, so the water has been turned off to the entire complex again.

Repairs are expected to be completed by Dec. 21.

