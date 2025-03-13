Michael Jordan’s mansion on Lake Norman undergoes demo

CHARLOTTE — Demolition work is underway on a Lake Norman mansion owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan — and a luxury homebuilder appears to have a project in the works there.

A Mecklenburg County building permit issued on Feb. 7 describes the project at that waterfront property in Cornelius as a total demo of a 16,233-square-foot house on site. Bulldozers were active at the site yesterday.

Locally based Reynolds & Sons Construction is the listed contractor for the demolition project.

The property is in The Peninsula neighborhood. In addition to offering sweeping views of Lake Norman, it’s next to The Peninsula Club golf course.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

WATCH BELOW: Jae’Lyn Withers buries 7 3-pointers as North Carolina rolls past Notre Dame 76-56

Jae’Lyn Withers buries 7 3-pointers as North Carolina rolls past Notre Dame 76-56

©2025 Cox Media Group