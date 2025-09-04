Michelin Guide expands to Carolinas with tourism investment

Tourism offices across North Carolina are paying more than a million dollars to be included in the newest Michelin guide.

The new American South Guide will highlight restaurants in several southern states, including the Carolinas.

The famous Michelin Guide operates on a star ranking system for restaurants.

Currently, there are 235 American restaurants on the list, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.

