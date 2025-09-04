Michelin Guide expands to Carolinas with tourism investment

Tourism offices across North Carolina are paying more than a million dollars to be included in the newest Michelin guide.
The new American South Guide will highlight restaurants in several southern states, including the Carolinas.
ALSO READ: ‘More work to do’: Gov. Stein cites tourism strength after Helene, calls on FEMA to fund cleanup
The famous Michelin Guide operates on a star ranking system for restaurants.
Currently, there are 235 American restaurants on the list, according to the Charlotte Business Journal.
VIDEO: ‘More work to do’: Gov. Stein cites tourism strength after Helene, calls on FEMA to fund cleanup
©2025 Cox Media Group