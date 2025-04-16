Microsoft hits brakes on $1B investment here

Microsoft Corp. is pulling back on a $1 billion data center it has been planning in western North Carolina.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said that, while the company intends to move forward in Catawba County, it has “pushed back the timeline for some of the work.”

The company was not specific about a new timeline.

The change of plans in North Carolina comes as the tech giant is also hitting pause on plans for a data center in Ohio.

