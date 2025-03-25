‘Midcentury-modern gem’ is month’s top home sale

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County’s most expensive home sale in February garnered nearly $5 million.

That property in Charlotte’s Foxcroft neighborhood sold for $4.93 million late last month. The mid-century modern home on Huntington Park Drive has 3,420 square feet, with three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to its listing with Louise Gibert of Dickens Mitchener Real Estate.

The home was built in 1947 and sits on a private 7-acre lot. The listing states it was designed by the late Arthur Gould Odell Jr., a well-known Charlotte architect who founded Odell Associates in 1940. That company was acquired by New York-based architecture and engineering firm LaBella Associates in 2021.

The listing describes the property as a “mid-century modern gem.”

The home “offers a unique opportunity” and “presents a canvas ready for restoration to individual tastes,” it says. “The potential for customization and expansion is unparalleled.”

The home hit the market in October 2023, originally priced at $7 million. It underwent two price cuts, going under contract at just shy of $5 million in late January.

The property had been owned by the same family since 1959, according to county real estate records.

Each month, CBJ puts together a roundup of the top-priced home sales across Mecklenburg County. Check out the rest of February’s top sales here.

