Charlotte middle schoolers engage in election process with candy campaign

CHARLOTTE — As millions hit the polls today, there is a separate election going on in Mecklenburg County, helping to get future voters engaged early.

Middle schoolers at the Trinity Episcopal School in Uptown have been working on creating their own political parties and running campaigns to vote on their favorite candy. They even ran their own primaries to see which sweet treats made the final ballot.

In the final vote Tuesday, the students had a choice between Kit Kats and Nerds Gummy Clusters. The kids say this lesson has them excited to take part in real elections one day.

“I think it is really helpful for me for if I’m going to vote in the future,” eighth-grade student Sarah Jarmosevich said. “I really like getting to know what my civil duties are.”

As voters across Mecklenburg County weigh in on the proposed 1-cent sales tax for transit expansion, eighth-graders will also have the referendum on their ballots.

The students were asked to study both sides of the referendum, as well as interview their parents about it and write persuasive letters about their stances.

VIDEO: What will the new Mecklenburg County sales tax cost me?

What will the new Mecklenburg County sales tax cost me?

©2025 Cox Media Group