Voters in Meck County to hit the polls Tuesday

CHARLOTTE — Tuesday is your chance for your voice to be heard.

More than 64,000 people have voted early in Mecklenburg County, including mail ballots, which is over 24,000 more than in 2023.

One of the biggest spikes is in Matthews.More than 4,500 votes have been cast at the Matthews Library.

In 2023, there were 2,300 votes cast at the Matthews Library during the early voting period.

