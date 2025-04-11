Military foundation gifts electric car to local wounded veteran

ARDEN, N.C. — A wounded veteran in North Carolina is getting a car upgrade – for free.

Military Warriors Support Foundation teamed up with Wells Fargo and Sunshine Chevrolet in Arden, WLOS reports.

They handed over an electric Chevy Equinox to former U.S. Army Sergeant Kevin Ager.

He served in Iraq and Kosovo.

Since Helene, WLOS reports he’s been helping out his community in Fairview by assisting homeowners with repairs.

“I’m at a point in my life where I can’t really buy a new vehicle,” Ager said. “It was so great to get the support to continue to do what I do to help people. I’m just really grateful for the foundation, it’s an amazing thing.”

He said this will make it a lot easier for him to see his friends and family.

