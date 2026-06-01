Military World Games seek $23M in Charlotte funding

CHARLOTTE — Organizers of the 2027 Military World Games are asking Charlotte leaders for $23 million in city support as planning ramps up for the international event.

City staff said the request includes a combination of tourism‑tax funding and in‑kind services provided by the city.

Charlotte was selected as the host city for the 2027 Games, which are expected to bring more than 10,000 athletes from over 100 countries.

City officials are still reviewing the funding request as preparations continue for what would be one of the largest global sporting events ever held in Charlotte.

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