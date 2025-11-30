Mint Hill nature center hosts annual Turkey Trot Fun Run

MINT HILL, N.C. — Some people eat food and watch football over the Thanksgiving holiday. Others run.

The Stevens Creek Nature Center in Mint Hill hosted a Turkey Trot Fun Run Saturday.

Participants could walk or run two or four miles over different levels of nature trails.

The nature center set up the run as a way to get people up and moving after all that heavy Thanksgiving food.

“Our trails are fairly new, they are well maintained by our crew,” said Kristen Haas, a manager at the nature center. “Just getting people out when they may not want to because it’s chilly, but it’s a great way to get your body moving, blood pumping and get warm.”

The nature center has hosted a Turkey Trot every year since it opened six years ago.

WATCH: Charlotte group serves 700 meals to those facing homelessness on Thanksgiving

Charlotte group serves 700 meals to those facing homelessness on Thanksgiving

©2025 Cox Media Group