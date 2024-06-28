Mint Hill police search for missing 64-year-old man

MINT HILL, N.C. — There is a Missing Endangered Alert for Willie Rudolph Boyce, 64, of Mint Hill, who could have a cognitive impairment, police said.

Boyce is 5-foot-11 and weighs 130 pounds. He is bald with brown eyes and is known to push a wheelchair, officials said.

Boyce was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, a white button-up shirt, light-colored, stonewashed blue jeans, and brown dress shoes, according to the Mint Hill Police Department.

His last location was in the Publix parking lot on Highway 51 at Lawyers Road.

Mint Hill police said Boyce could be at the BP on Brighton Park Drive, Harris Teeter at Brighton Park Drive, and the Food Lion off of Blair Road.

