Mint Museum to donate revenue to fight food insecurity

CHARLOTTE — The Mint Museum announced it will donate all admissions revenue from November to local nonprofits in response to SNAP disruptions.

Funds will go to Nourish Up and The Bulb to combat food insecurity in Charlotte.

The initiative began in reaction to a pause in SNAP benefits amidst the government shutdown that has impacted many in the community, the museum said in a press release. The aim is to support organizations providing essential food resources and relief.

The Mint Museum’s donation drive will run through November 30, officials said, with both its Uptown and Randolph locations participating.

