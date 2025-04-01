Exhibition featuring works from photographer Annie Leibovitz coming to Mint Museum

CHARLOTTE — The Mint Museum is set to open a major exhibition this spring showcasing the depth of famous photographer Annie Leibovitz’s work and her influence on American culture.

“Annie Leibovitz / Work” opens on April 27 at the Mint Museum Uptown and features a mix of new and rarely seen photographs alongside some of her most recognizable portraits, capturing the intimacy and personality of influential figures over five decades.

“Annie Leibovitz’s career as a photographer has developed alongside the United States’s obsession with celebrities, both their public image and their private side,” the museum’s chief curator Jen Sudul Edwards said in a press statement. “What this show illustrates is that not only has Leibovitz documented popular culture in this country for 50 years, but her images have also defined what we expect that culture to look like.”

Visitors will experience the exhibition in a dual format, with prints on paper and digital tower displays, highlighting both the timeless quality of Leibovitz’s earlier work and her embrace of new photographic technologies.

Leibovitz’s career began in the 1970s with “Rolling Stone” and she later worked with “Vanity Fair” and “Vogue,” establishing herself as a definitive portraitist of some of the world’s most fascinating figures.

Her achievements include being the first female artist to have a solo exhibition at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, DC, and lifetime achievement awards from the International Center of Photography and the Académie des Beaux-Arts in Paris.

“Annie Leibovitz / Work” will be on display at the museum through Aug. 31. Tickets cost an additional $10 plus museum admission. Museum admission is free for members and youth ages 18 and younger; $15 for adults; $10 for seniors ages 65 and older and college students with ID.

Tickets can be purchased at mintmuseum.org.

