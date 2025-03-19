Save the date for these community events at Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE — From farmers markets and fitness classes to live music, the Ballantyne campus will host a variety of recurring events this year.

The Ballantyne Farmers Market will be held on the first Wednesday of each month, April through October, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brixham Park. Shoppers can meet local makers, support small businesses, and stock up on seasonal favorites.

Brixham Park will also be the site of monthly fitness classes on the third Wednesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fitness at Brixham Park classes will change each month and are $5 for the community.

Music fans can mark their calendars for the monthly concert series on the second Friday from May through September. Tickets for Live at The Amp cost $15. Children ages five and younger are admitted free.

In addition, a blood drive will be held on the last Tuesday of March, June and September, and the first Tuesday of December. Look for OneBlood’s Big Red Bus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on upcoming events at Ballantyne, check out goballantyne.com.

