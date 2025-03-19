Local

Save the date for these community events at Ballantyne

By Your704 Staff
Ballantyne Farmers Market (Courtesy of Northwood Office)
By Your704 Staff

CHARLOTTE — From farmers markets and fitness classes to live music, the Ballantyne campus will host a variety of recurring events this year.

The Ballantyne Farmers Market will be held on the first Wednesday of each month, April through October, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brixham Park. Shoppers can meet local makers, support small businesses, and stock up on seasonal favorites.

Charlotte Shout returns to Uptown this spring with 200+ events and attractions

Brixham Park will also be the site of monthly fitness classes on the third Wednesday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Fitness at Brixham Park classes will change each month and are $5 for the community.

Music fans can mark their calendars for the monthly concert series on the second Friday from May through September. Tickets for Live at The Amp cost $15. Children ages five and younger are admitted free. 

In addition, a blood drive will be held on the last Tuesday of March, June and September, and the first Tuesday of December. Look for OneBlood’s Big Red Bus from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on upcoming events at Ballantyne, check out goballantyne.com.

VIDEO: NC city overtakes Charlotte, Raleigh as state’s fastest-growing metro

NC city overtakes Charlotte, Raleigh as state’s fastest-growing metro

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read