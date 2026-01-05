Mint Museum hosts Epiphany Celebration with art, music and storytelling

CHARLOTTE — The Mint Museum’s Randolph location hosted an Epiphany Celebration (Día de los Reyes Magos) Sunday afternoon.

The event featured exhibition tours, music, dance, storytelling, arts and crafts, photo opportunities with Magi, and a taste of Rosca de Reyes (Three Kings Bread).

The celebration took place in conjunction with the exhibition Art of Devotion: The Santos de Palo Tradition of Puerto Rico.

The event was free and welcomed people of all ages.

