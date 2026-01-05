Local

Mint Museum hosts Epiphany Celebration with art, music and storytelling

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Epiphany Celebration
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — The Mint Museum’s Randolph location hosted an Epiphany Celebration (Día de los Reyes Magos) Sunday afternoon.

The event featured exhibition tours, music, dance, storytelling, arts and crafts, photo opportunities with Magi, and a taste of Rosca de Reyes (Three Kings Bread).

ALSO READ: Mint Museum to donate revenue to fight food insecurity

The celebration took place in conjunction with the exhibition Art of Devotion: The Santos de Palo Tradition of Puerto Rico.

The event was free and welcomed people of all ages.

VIDEO: ‘Leave a legacy’: Charlotte Nature Museum renovations over halfway complete

‘Leave a legacy’: Charlotte Nature Museum renovations over halfway complete

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read