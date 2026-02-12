Misenheimer police chief’s quick thinking ends multi-county chase

MISEINHEIMER, N.C. — A police chief in a small North Carolina village heard a chase coming through his area, and his quick thinking was just what was needed to bring the high-speed pursuit to an end.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom followed the chase for more than half an hour on Wednesday; the driver started on Independence Boulevard in Charlotte and then weaved through Cabarrus and Stanly counties before coming to an end near the village of Misenheimer.

Only Channel 9 Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz talked to the police chief in Misenheimer about how he jumped into action.

Chopper 9 caught the moment the driver in the Honda Civic came to a stop. Misenheimer Police Chief Markus Lambert ended the multi-county police chase when he threw out spike strips just in time.

“It’s a really good feeling,” Lambert told Sáenz on Thursday. “Just a tug to get them into place and the rest is history.”

On Thursday, Lambert showed us the exact spike strips he used to pop the suspect’s tires. Leftover spikes were still sticking out.

Seconds after air started hissing out of the suspect’s tires, authorities surrounded the vehicle. Those inside gave up and were put in handcuffs.

During the chase, we saw the driver of the silver Honda Civic dangerously crossing the center line, driving around other cars, and nearly causing multiple crashes. Deputies even tried to spin the car out, but he kept going.

“I said, ‘Well, it’s getting a little closer to home,’” Lambert said.

The moment stop sticks were used to end a multi-county chase near Mount Pleasant

He was listening to the updates on the radio in his office, and he got out there in place along Old Salisbury Road and Rhea Street. It was just in time to bring the chase to a halt.

“My mom even saw it on TV, so she was excited,” Lambert said.

Lambert told Channel 9 that like many law enforcement officers, he doesn’t do it for the recognition, but he said it’s pretty cool when a department of only five officers helps end a chase.

The driver in the car, Darryl Joseph Jr., is facing several charges in connection with the chase. He was also wanted for another pursuit just days prior.

See a replay of the chase:

(VIDEO: Neighbor describes backyard arrest after wild police chase)

Neighbor describes backyard arrest after wild police chase

©2026 Cox Media Group