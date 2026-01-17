Missing 14-year-old found 1.5 miles from home following days-long search

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says 14-year-old Gideon Ferguson has been found just a mile and a half from his home after days of searching.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty has followed along with law enforcement as multiple counties assisted in the search for Ferguson.

Ferguson went missing from his Troutman home off Watermoss Drive on Wednesday. Officials said he disappeared about an hour after coming home from school. His backpack and cellphone were still inside the home, family members said.

Since then, the FBI has assisted in the search alongside nearly a hundred volunteers, K-9 units, drones, and law enforcement from multiple counties in the area. Dozens of search teams scoured nearby woods, fields, sheds, and outbuildings.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ferguson was found half a mile from his home on Triplett Road, alive. He is being transported to a hospital, officials said.

No additional details have been made available.

