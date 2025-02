CHARLOTTE — A missing Charlotte woman has been found safe and has been reunited with her family, police said Saturday.

Channel 9 first reported Doris Gutierrez, 66, was missing on Monday when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police launched an investigation in the Steele Creek Division.

Gutierrez had last been seen on John Price Road on the Steele Creek Division Sunday night.

