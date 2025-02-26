Mission Health fires employee, investigates patient death in hospital bathroom

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Mission Health has terminated an employee and launched an investigation after a deceased patient was discovered in a hospital bathroom.

The incident was initially reported to WLOS by a Mission Hospital employee. In a statement provided, Mission Health acknowledged the situation and expressed their grief over the sudden death of the patient.

The hospital’s investigation revealed that certain trained staff did not adhere to hospital protocols, leading to the termination of one individual.

Mission Health has reported the incident to the appropriate agencies and is working to address any additional issues identified during the investigation.

“The sudden death of a patient is devastating, and we grieve whenever there is a loss of life,” Mission Health stated. “We appreciate our physicians, nurses, and colleagues who continue to provide safe and compassionate care to all patients who come to Mission Hospital.”

The investigation into the patient’s death is ongoing as Mission Health seeks further information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

