Mixed feelings as Sycamore Brewing plans taproom closure, potential rebrand

CHARLOTTE — Sycamore Brewing on Hawkins Street will close its taproom Jan. 5 as owner Sarah Taylor considers changes after former co-owner Justin Brigham was arrested on sexual assault charges. Locals say a rebrand or other changes could determine whether they return to the popular South End spot.

Opinions are mixed on whether a rebrand or other changes would bring customers back to Sycamore Brewing, though most agree something must change for many to return.

Just off the Rail Trail, Sycamore Brewing was mostly empty Friday morning, much like it has been since the businesses’ former co-owner, Brigham, was arrested in early December, accused of raping a 13-year-old girl he met online.

“I mean, if they remove the name, I think that’s a possibility,” said Aaron Presley, a South End resident. “I don’t think you can keep the name Sycamore and people ever get past what’s happened.”

Some residents, including Presley, have been avoiding the brewery, saying they might return only if changes are made.

In a letter, brewery owner Sarah Taylor said the taproom will close on Jan. 5 to allow time for processing, healing and reimagining the community space.

Some said change is necessary.

“Unfortunately, their name is kind of tainted at this point,” said a resident who didn’t want to be identified. “I’d be a little embarrassed being seen there supporting the brand.”

He said it would take a whole list of changes to get him to consider returning.

“They would have to change brand and product and the name, itself. And possibly, I would maybe come back to the new Sycamore,” he said.

Presley said he hopes the space can make a comeback for the community and employees not involved in Brigham’s alleged crimes.

“The reality is it’s one person’s mistake,” he said. “It’s not our communities mistake, and I don’t want our community to falter because of that.”

Full letter from Taylor:

“I wanted you to hear from me directly. Like so many of you, I have spent these past weeks grappling with the unthinkable. The serious allegations against my former partner have left me devastated, and my thoughts and heart remain with the victim and her family. I cannot begin to imagine the depth of their pain, and my deepest hope is that the legal process brings them the justice, care, and protection they deserve.

“In the immediate aftermath of the arrest, my leadership team and I acted swiftly and decisively. My former partner has been fully removed from any stake in our business operations, I have assumed full ownership of the company, alongside our dedicated team, to protect the gathering place we have all built together. On a personal level, I have also begun divorce proceedings.

“I know these events have shaken trust deeply, stirring anger, sadness, and disbelief across our community. I am feeling those emotions profoundly too. I am also committed to building a new future for Sycamore - one that honors the extraordinary people who make this brewery what it is: our talented brewers, taproom team, and every individual who pours heart into every pint.

“Sycamore Taproom will close starting January 5th to allow space for processing, healing, and

beginning the work of reimagining this community space. I will share more details on reopening in the new year.

“In the meantime, we will continue our longstanding philanthropic support in Charlotte and beyond, and we will be partnering with organizations dedicated to child safety and protection. I will also share updates as this important work progresses.

“Thank you for reading this, for standing with us, and for being part of what comes next.”

