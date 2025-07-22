MLS All-Star Game prepares to move to the Queen City

AUSTIN, TEXAS — With the countdown underway to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game, the vision for Charlotte has already begun.

This week, a contingent from Tepper Sports and Entertainment traveled to All-Star week festivities in Austin, led by Kristi Coleman, the TSE Chief Executive Officer.

Next year this time, this will be Charlotte’s show, and on the heels of the World Cup.

“I think that’s what makes it even more special that Charlotte got the 2026 All-Star (Game) because all eyes are on soccer in 2026,” said Coleman.

Coleman said her team is trying to “soak it all in,” while attending various All-Star events while in Austin. Channel 9 was there as the group attended MLS All-Star Community Day, with TSE representatives from teams including stadium operations, marketing, ticketing, partnerships, and communications.

“What’s been really incredible here is how (Austin) engaged their partners,” Coleman said. “How they integrated the community with the hometown heroes and community events. I think Charlotte will shine in those moments.”

Meanwhile, Charlotte is continuing to make its case as a “soccer city.” During the MLS All-Star announcement last week, Charlotte FC owner David Tepper said an estimated 3 million fans are expected to come through Bank of America Stadium this year for soccer events alone.

As the organization prepares to host the MLS All-Star game next year, Coleman said they’ll be prioritizing the fan experience.

“It will be spread over multiple days in the city and that‘s something we’re really excited about,” she said. “People can really get the flavor of Charlotte and see what Charlotte’s about.”

VIDEO: Game On: MLS All-Star Game coming to Queen City

Game On: MLS All-Star Game coming to Queen City

©2025 Cox Media Group