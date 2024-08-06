Mom counts her blessings after bullet flies through 1-year-old’s playpen

CHARLOTTE — A west Charlotte apartment unit is now riddled with bullet holes. Inside, there are even more, including one bullet hole that struck a child’s playpen.

“Me personally, I’m terrified,” Briaunne Evans said.

Evans said she was sound asleep in her apartment off Forestbrook Drive when someone opened fire early Monday morning.

“I realized the other hole in my living room wall. Then, seeing that it went through to my bedroom,” Evans said.

Her 14-year-old brother and her 1-year-old son were at home. Her son often plays in a playpen where one of the bullets made its mark.

“I backtracked and realized that it went straight through his playpen that he actually plays in, but thank God he wasn’t in there at the time,” Evans said.

She said she’s counting that as a blessing and can’t help but think, what if the outcome were different?

“I have a 1-year-old, I’m supposed to keep him safe. And seeing bullet holes, that feels like I can’t even keep myself safe because of the bullet holes,” she said.

Evans moved into her unit at the beginning of the year. She said after Monday’s act of violence, she’s considering looking elsewhere for her family to live.

“I really don’t want to stay here anymore,” she said.

While she doesn’t know who was behind this, she’s leaving them a message.

“Put the guns away, especially when there are little children around,” Evans said. “Put the guns away.”

Evans believes this was a random act of violence.

Channel 9′s Almiya White has reached out to police to ask if they have any suspects.

