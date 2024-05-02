MOM-O brings community together in wake of deadly shooting

CHARLOTTE — Mothers of Murdered Offspring held a candlelight vigil Wednesday night at Marshall Park in Uptown for the community two days after four officers were killed and four others were shot in east Charlotte.
MOM-O provides support for survivors and families grieving after a loved one has died from a violent crime in the city.
Organizers put together vigils for major losses of life across the country, but the executive director says this one is very different.
“These are our guys,” said Lisa Crawford, the executive director of MOM-O. “These are our guys in our own city. This happened a couple miles from where I live and it means more and it hurts more because these are people who were serving and protecting me and my family and you and your family.”
