Monks’ journey for peace and unity approaches the Queen City

CHARLOTTE — A group of Buddhist monks on a walk for peace across the country is expected to reach Charlotte Thursday.

They left Fort Worth, Texas, in October for a 2,300-mile journey to Washington, D.C.

The monks and their dog, Aloka, have garnered national attention as they walk to promote peace and unity.

The group made a stop in Columbia, South Carolina, and addressed a crowd at the South Carolina State House Saturday.

“We should live and love each other, show compassion with each other, so that peace can begin within each and every one of us,” one of the monks said.

Supporters gathered at Middle James Brewing in Pineville to make signs and peace bracelets to use when the monks arrive in the Queen City area.

“I’m hoping to see that we stay together as a community and continue to promote peace and awareness,” one supporter, Jasmine Sharpe, said. “We can’t have community without unity and keeping everyone together because everyone needs someone, and peace is very important in the world we live in.”

