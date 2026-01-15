Aloka, the ‘Peace Dog’, to be reunited with monks in Charlotte after injury

CHARLOTTE — A group of Buddhist monks, on a journey to Washington, D.C., continued their trek Thursday morning from Marion Diehl Recreation Center in south Charlotte with a stop at Sugar Creek Recreation Center for lunch.

The monks’ Aloka “Peace Dog” will be reunited with the group in north Charlotte after surgery because he was injured earlier during the journey while walking alongside them.

“He is sleeping so soundly and calmly on his seat—it’s clear that the healing are doing him wonders," according to a Facebook page dedicated to the pup. “It is such a blessing to see him so relaxed and peaceful as we travel. We can’t wait the reunion in Charlotte!”

After departing from Marion Diehl Recreation Center, the monks are on their second day in Mecklenburg County, having traveled through Pineville and South Charlotte on Wednesday. They will next head to Z-Max Dragway in Concord, where they will rest for the night.

Hundreds of supporters have gathered in Charlotte to engage with the monks, offering flowers and expressing their gratitude.

However, the large turnout has also affected traffic along West Sugar Creek, with congestion reported. Onlookers slowed down the flow of vehicles and public safety officials are monitoring the situation to prevent any accidents.

If you plan to observe the monks, remember these rules:

Observe quietly and respectfully.

To welcome the Venerable Monks, the group suggests a simple greeting by placing your palms together and bowing.

Avoid touching, harassing, shouting or intrusive recording.

You can join, just make sure to walk behind them and not in front or beside them.

If you choose to stand and watch, please remain flexible and keep a clear path for them.

Don’t bring pets.

Listen to all law enforcement directions.

VIDEO: Buddhist monks on peace walk to face bitter cold on journey

The monks are about to experience very cold temperatures on their journey.

An Arctic front is moving, which will bring wind chill temperatures in the 20s and teens.

The monks are prepared. They have a caravan of support vehicles with warm clothing, hats, and shoes.

“We just going to have to put some more thermal,” said Bhikhu Pannakarava, the leader monk.

There are monks that are barefoot.

“When it comes to the snow and ice, definitely, we will have to put something on otherwise we cannot walk,” he said.

You can follow their journey with a live map here.

VIDEO: Monks, on a journey for peace and unity, stop in SC

