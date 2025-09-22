Monroe K-9 catches man wanted for car theft, hit-and-run

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police arrested a man wanted on car theft and hit-and-run charges on Saturday.

Vitalii Gutorka was attempting to run from officers when he was taken down by K9 Bolo.

The 29-year-old was tracked down by officers to the area of Wolfpond Road near Hillside Drive, police said. He initially escaped from a home on Sunnybrook Drive, where a stolen vehicle from Stanly County was found.

Monroe Police officers were attempting to arrest Gutorka when they found the stolen vehicle he had used to reach Sunnybrook Drive. Officers said they believe Gutorka left the location just before their arrival.

The pursuit continued until Gutorka was spotted in a nearby field around 3:55 p.m., where he attempted to evade capture. K-9 Bolo was released and quickly caught Gutorka, police said.

The suspect sustained minor injuries from the K-9 bite and was treated at a hospital before being taken to the Union County Detention Center.

Gutorka now faces multiple charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, resisting a public officer, hit and run, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, failure to appear in court, and a parole violation.

