Monroe Police search for armed and dangerous suspect in mini mart shooting

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is searching for Kameron Amari Robinson, 18, who is wanted in connection with a shooting outside Sammy’s Mini Mart.

The shooting happened on Wednesday at 10:35 p.m. in the parking lot of Sammy’s Mini Mart, located at 879 E. Sunset Dr., police said.

Robinson allegedly pulled a firearm and opened fire at a third person after two individuals exited the store.

Shortly after the shooting, Monroe Police received a report of a gunshot victim at Atrium Health Hospital.

The victim, who was shot near the chest, was later airlifted to Atrium Health Main in Charlotte and is in stable condition.

Warrants have been issued for Robinson’s arrest. Robinson is considered armed and dangerous.

Call police if you have information.

VIDEO: 17-year-old arrested in Monroe drive-by shooting