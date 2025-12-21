Monroe K-9 team retires with special celebration

MONROE, N.C. — A K-9 team in Monroe celebrated retirement on Friday.

Officer Perry Caskey has served as a member of law enforcement for 31 years. He worked on the department’s Special Response Team and concluded his time with the department as a K-9 handler.

Caskey was K-9 Diesel’s handler. Diesel will be remembered for his loyalty and service, police said.

The team will not be forgotten, police said. Caskey leaves a lasting impact, thanks to his commitment, selflessness, and leadership, officials said.

The two were celebrated on Friday with photos, plaques, badges, and more presented to honor Caskey’s time at the department.

Diesel alerted one last explosive device training package and was surprised with a shower of flying tennis balls.

“Thank you, Officer Caskey and K9 Diesel, for your years of service and sacrifice,” the police department said in a social media post. “Wishing you both a happy, healthy, and well-deserved retirement!”

