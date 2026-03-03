Monroe man arrested for false bomb threat at Union County Courthouse

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe man was arrested Thursday after allegedly reporting a false bomb threat at the Union County Courthouse.

Elijah Bailey reportedly made the claim to avoid a scheduled court appearance because of an outstanding warrant.

Elijah Bailey

The threat forced the evacuation of the courthouse and the Union County Government Center while investigators searched for explosives. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted local deputies in the search but found no evidence of a device or a legitimate threat.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when a man contacted County Communications and falsely identified himself. The caller claimed he saw a Facebook post regarding a bomb at the courthouse and told dispatchers he did not feel safe attending his scheduled court appearance.

Deputies assigned to the courthouse evacuated both the building and the Government Center out of an abundance of caution.

Authorities conducted a thorough search of the interior and exterior of both buildings. No explosive devices or threats were located during the sweep. Normal operations at the Government Center and the courthouse resumed shortly after the search was completed.

Investigators identified Bailey as the person responsible for the report. They determined that Bailey had an active probation violation in another county and believed he would be arrested if he appeared for his court date.

Bailey was later arrested and transported to the Union County Detention Center and charged with making a false bomb report, failure to appear and a probation violation. Bailey is currently being held at the detention center while awaiting bond.

