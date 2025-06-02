Monroe officer recovering after being shot during traffic stop

MONROE, N.C. — A Monroe police officer is recovering at home Monday after police said she was shot by an 18-year-old man during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Law enforcement escorted her from Atrium Health Main in Charlotte back to Monroe on Sunday.

The officer tried to stop Joshua Sikes at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Old Charlotte Highway and Rocky River Road.

Sikes sped away and she chased him until he stopped along Goldmine Road near River Chase Drive, police said.

Sikes opened fire on the officer and ran into the woods.

There was a manhunt that ended at about 4 a.m. when officers shot and killed Sikes after he shot at them, too.

“Another officer actually put her in his patrol car and rushed her to the hospital,” said Lt. Morgan Malone with the Monroe Police Department. “That’s a decision he made to save any critical time to make sure she received what she needed.”

Sikes was also tied to a deadly shooting on Astoria Drive in Indian Trail.

Deputies found the body of 23- year-old Alvin Parson who was shot to death.

The investigation into that homicide remains open.

Police have not released the name of the officer who was shot.

