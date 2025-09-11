Monroe Police apprehend suspect in vape shop shooting

MONROE, N.C. — Uteak Akale Chambers, 18, of Monroe, was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly firing shots into a vehicle following a verbal altercation at City Discount Tobacco and Vape on Walkup Avenue.

The incident occurred around 8:12 a.m. when Monroe Police officers responded to reports of shots fired at the business.

According to police, a dispute inside the store escalated when Chambers retrieved a handgun and chased two individuals outside, firing at their vehicle as they fled.

Uteak Akale Chambers (MPD)

Monroe Police quickly identified Chambers as the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest.

Later that day, at 2:26 p.m., officers from the Monroe Police Department’s ACE Unit attempted to serve the warrant at a location on Cotton Street.

As detectives approached, Chambers fled on foot, prompting the deployment of K-9 Narco.

The K-9 unit successfully tracked Chambers to a briar patch where he was found hiding and subsequently apprehended after failing to comply with officers’ commands.

Chambers sustained minor injuries during the K-9 apprehension and was taken to Atrium Health Union for treatment.

After being medically cleared, he was booked into the Union County Detention Center, where he remains held on a $5,000 secured bond.

Chambers faces several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm inside city limits.

