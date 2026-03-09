Monroe Police continue to investigate fatal crash as surviving driver returns from hospital

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal crash as the surviving driver has been released from the hospital.

On Feb. 27, a former college football standout and local high school star, Tre’shun Wynn, was killed in a head-on collision on Goldmine Road.

The other driver involved was hospitalized. Police said the driver has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Wynn was 30 years old when he died. Family said his life was in a good place. He was in the process of getting a promotion at work and was focused on moving forward in life.

The local community has organized support for the family through a GoFundMe page.

Monroe Police said they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: ‘Funniest guy’: Beloved local athlete killed in Monroe car accident

‘Funniest guy’: Beloved local athlete killed in Monroe car accident

©2026 Cox Media Group