Local

Monroe Police continue to investigate fatal crash as surviving driver returns from hospital

By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com
Monroe Police Department (WSOC)
By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is continuing to investigate a fatal crash as the surviving driver has been released from the hospital.

On Feb. 27, a former college football standout and local high school star, Tre’shun Wynn, was killed in a head-on collision on Goldmine Road.

The other driver involved was hospitalized. Police said the driver has since been released from the hospital and is recovering.

READ: ‘Funniest guy’: Beloved local athlete killed in Monroe car accident

Wynn was 30 years old when he died. Family said his life was in a good place. He was in the process of getting a promotion at work and was focused on moving forward in life.

The local community has organized support for the family through a GoFundMe page. 

Monroe Police said they are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: ‘Funniest guy’: Beloved local athlete killed in Monroe car accident

‘Funniest guy’: Beloved local athlete killed in Monroe car accident

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read