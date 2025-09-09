Monroe police officer commended for life-saving actions

MONROE, N.C. — Officer Niklas Tarczynski of the Monroe Police Department is being hailed for his quick and courageous actions during a medical emergency on Aug. 29 in a medical office parking lot.

A patient suffered a sudden cardiac arrest outside the facility, prompting a swift response from Monroe Police officers who arrived before EMS services. Officer Tarczynski immediately took over chest compressions from a physician who had begun CPR, providing critical care in the early moments of the emergency.

The Monroe Police Department has recognized Officer Tarczynski for his life-saving actions. Thanks to his rapid response, the patient survived the cardiac arrest and is currently hospitalized, breathing on his own.

VIDEO: Missionary wounded in Monroe shooting; two suspects flee scene

Missionary wounded in Monroe shooting; two suspects flee scene

©2025 Cox Media Group