Mother arrested after 3-year-old found wandering alone in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — A 3-year-old child was found wandering alone on Concord Avenue in Monroe on Friday morning, leading to the arrest of his mother.

Tanisja Clyburn is now facing charges of misdemeanor child abuse.

Monroe Police responded to multiple 911 calls around 10:05 a.m., reporting the child walking in his underwear without adult supervision. A “Good Samaritan” secured the child until officers arrived and began investigating the incident.

Tanisja Clyburn (Monroe Police Department)

This is the second time in recent months that the same child has been found unsupervised in the area. During the investigation, officers discovered that Clyburn had left the child at a relative’s home without notifying anyone before leaving.

Clyburn was processed into the Union County Detention Center, although conditions of her release have not yet been set. The Monroe Police Department praised the quick actions of community members who reported the incident and ensured the child’s safety.

Child protective services have been notified, and the investigation is ongoing.

