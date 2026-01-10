Monroe Police search, locate person experiencing mental health crisis in wooded area

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department responded to a mental health crisis involving an individual with special needs on Friday evening, prompting a significant law enforcement presence on Secrest Shortcut Road, police said.

Around 8:20 p.m., officers received a call about an individual experiencing suicidal ideations. When officers arrived, officials said the person fled into a nearby wooded area, prompting concerns over their safety.

Officers initiated an extensive search operation, including the deployment of K-9 units and unmanned aerial drone technology, to expedite the safe location of the person.

The search lasted nearly 3 hours, with officers canvassing the wooded area, officials said. Authorities eventually located the individual near the Walmart property, about a mile and a half from where they had fled.

Upon locating the person, they were transported to a local hospital for medical and mental health care, police said.

Monroe Police said Monroe Fire and the Union County Sheriff’s Office played critical roles in the person’s successful location.

