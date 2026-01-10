Students, parents demand answers after dorm burglaries at Livingstone College

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Dorm rooms at Livingstone College were burglarized after students returned from Christmas break, prompting concern among students and parents alike.

The burglary incidents have left students feeling violated and insecure in their living spaces.

Tykera Lundy, a junior whose room was previously burglarized earlier in the school year, expressed her frustration: “It was very frustrating and made me very depressed.”

Dr. Anthony Davis, president of Livingstone College, commented on the issue, stating, “The thing that bothers me the most is the fact that my students had their living spaces violated.”

Following the recent burglaries, Livingstone College has implemented upgraded security measures.

This includes a new camera system that feeds directly into the school control center and replaced locks on all dormitory doors.

Women’s dormitory doors are now equipped with peepholes to enhance safety further.

Despite these improvements, some students and parents remain concerned, as evidence suggests that some burglaries occurred without forced entry.

Dr. Davis acknowledged this, noting, “I can’t comment on that; in some of the apartments, it appeared there was no forced entry.”

He explained that while the college is taking steps to enhance security, it can only make it more challenging for thieves.

Jayda, a parent whose son’s room was among those broken into, expressed her worry about the possibility of it being an inside job. She stated, “If it was an inside job, it’s gonna happen again.”

To help mitigate risks, the college is advising students to get renters’ insurance, emphasizing the importance of this protection for their belongings.

Action 9’s Jason Stoogenke reinforced this advice, highlighting the need for parents to check their homeowner’s insurance policies to ensure they have adequate coverage for off-premises belongings.

The investigation into the burglaries is currently being conducted in partnership with the Salisbury Police.

Dr. Davis stated that typically the school would handle such investigations itself, but is collaborating with police to determine if the incidents were indeed an inside job.

