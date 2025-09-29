Monroe Police seek help finding missing teen

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is seeking help from the public finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Terriayna Bivens was last seen on Aubrey Street in Monroe.

Authorities say she is around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has seen, heard from, or has any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700.

